Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,832. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About Greencoat Renewables
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.