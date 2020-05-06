Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 77,661 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.67. 3,665,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

