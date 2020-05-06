Hardy Reed LLC Has $550,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 532,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 785,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,717. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

