Hardy Reed LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 3,008,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

