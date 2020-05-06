Hardy Reed LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 7,520,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,521. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

