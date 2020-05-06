Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires 143,561 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 520.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.18% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 41,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,984. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

