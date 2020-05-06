Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires 219 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.