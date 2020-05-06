Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,375 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. 2,271,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,183. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

