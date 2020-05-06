Harwood Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,190,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

