Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys 35,705 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,800,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.09 during trading on Wednesday. 319,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,011. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

