Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

