Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 930 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.79. 8,075,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520,709. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

