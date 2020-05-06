Harwood Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

