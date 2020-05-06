Harwood Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Waste Management by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of WM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. 4,557,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,469. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

