Harwood Advisory Group LLC Invests $367,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. 205,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

