Harwood Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

