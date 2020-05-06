Harwood Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

Clorox stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.