Harwood Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.13. 562,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

