Harwood Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,534 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

