Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,328. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

