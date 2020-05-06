Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 531,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

