Harwood Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,217,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

