Harwood Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

