Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,153. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

