Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $55.00, 783,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 999,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Healthequity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Healthequity by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

