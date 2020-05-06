Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

