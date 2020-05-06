Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

HSII traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 4,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $410.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

