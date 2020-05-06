Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 210,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

