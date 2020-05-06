Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HINT traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141 ($1.85). 166,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.61. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.34).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

