Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 117,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

