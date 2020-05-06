Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

HRTG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 205,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $308.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

