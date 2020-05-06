Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Down 10.8%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 3,486,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 718,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

HCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

