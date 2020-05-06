Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

HIBB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 205,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,763. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

