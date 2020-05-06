HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.43. 2,026,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,654. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

