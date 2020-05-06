HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,798 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. 5,000,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,549. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

