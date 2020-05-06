HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 2,456,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

