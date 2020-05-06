HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,830 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.06 on Tuesday, reaching $125.40. 30,540,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

