HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. 3,120,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

