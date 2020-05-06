HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.91. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.