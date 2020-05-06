HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.52.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.74. 9,202,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.67 and its 200 day moving average is $241.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

