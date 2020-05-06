HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 56,448,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,772,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

