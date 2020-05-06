HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

