HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 409,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 7,271,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,712,053. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

