HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,946,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $499.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

