HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 2,778,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.