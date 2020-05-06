HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,006 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $373,127,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

EXC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 4,835,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

