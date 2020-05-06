HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

