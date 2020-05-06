HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.