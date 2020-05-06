HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,492 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 280,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 139,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,664,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

