Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 501,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristina A. Cerniglia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,186.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

